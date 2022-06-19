MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who boasted about the success of his dog breeding business online found himself in a fight for his own life after authorities said he was kidnapped by three suspects who wanted a cut of the profits for themselves.

Deputies said a Port St. Lucie man was kidnapped at his own home after three men posing as interested dog buyers robbed and assaulted him, demanding he hand over the large amounts of cash he boasted about online.

Authorities said the “dangerous saga” lasted roughly two days and moved through various locations before the suspects kidnapped the man and forced him to drive to a location that required the group to travel through Martin County.

While the group was driving, authorities said the victim, who was forced to drive, saw deputies patrolling the highway.

“He intentionally committed a traffic infraction in hopes of being pulled over,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. “It worked.”

When deputies stopped the vehicle, they said the victim was afraid to say he was being kidnapped but had a look of despair when deputies issued him a warning and sent him on his way.

“The victim then used a hand motion in hopes that the deputy would pick up on his fear,” the sheriff’s office added. “The deputy did, and ordered the man to step away from the car.”

After deputies spoke with the victim, the three suspects were arrested.

Detectives verified the victim’s story and confirmed the incident was in fact a “brazen kidnapping.”

When deputies searched the vehicle, they said they found guns, knives and large amounts of cash.

Tsdekiel Sellers, 22, of Atlanta; Benyahveen Radcliffe, 22, of Buffalo, New York; and Kashaveeyah Bragdon, 22, of Tallahassee, Florida were all charged with unlicensed carry of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, providing a false name, kidnapping, assault, home invasion, false imprisonment, and witness tampering.