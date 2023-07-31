(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — As smartphones have evolved to pack more processing power into thinner frames, they’ve also become increasingly susceptible to overheating. The consequences of overheating can be frustrating — leading to reduced performance, drained battery life, and unexpected shutdowns.

Rather than spend hundreds of dollars to replace a device that was damaged this summer, US Cellular has some tips on how you can protect them instead.

Avoid The Extreme Heat Inside A Vehicle

Your devices are built to withstand hot temperatures. However, they aren’t designed to withstand extreme temperatures. In the summer, the black screen of your phone absorbs more heat than you think. In fact, exposure to extreme heat can cause some elements inside your phone to actually melt. Even in less extreme cases, the heat can damage the internal battery, causing it to fail.

If you’re driving on a hot summer day, try to keep your device in the shadier parts of your car. Some places to consider is the cup holder, the glove box, or even in your pocket while in the car. According to US Cellular, one thing you should never do is leave your phone in a hot car where temperatures can climb between 130 and 170 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cover Your Phone While Outside

If you plan to be outside for long periods of time, keep your phone covered. Leaving your phone face up or face down while outside can cause it to overheat. One of the best places to put your device is inside of a bag or under a towel, to protect it from the heat of the sun. If you can, leave it in a shady place like under an umbrella.

If Your Phone Does Overheat

According to US Cellular, your device should warn you if it gets too hot. Some devices may even automatically shut off to protect its internal components from overheating. Allow your device to cool down slowly. Never put it in a freezer or refrigerator. Cooling down too quickly could cause further damage.

US Cellular advises that you take your device into the air conditioning to cool down slowly. Place it on a solid surface like a cool table or countertop. Avoid placing it on a cushioned surface that could absorb the heat — keeping it at a higher temperature for a longer period of time. Also, remove the phone’s protective case, and allow it to fully cool down before putting the case back on.

Keep Your Phone Away From Water

Summer often involves swimming pools and lakes, but don’t let a wet cellphone sink your fun. Before you head to the beach, pool, or lake, US Cellular offers some tips on how to rescue a wet phone, which you’ll find HERE.