TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas lawmakers took final action on a “school choice” bill, creating the state’s first education savings account; a program highly criticized by public school advocates.

The Kansas House narrowly advanced the bill Tuesday, getting first-round approval 61-59. A final vote Wednesday saw the House pass the bill at 64-61.

The bill, which is a House Substitute for SB 83, creates the the Sunflower Education Equity Act (Sunflower Act) by providing for education savings accounts for students and establishing the Sunflower Education Equity Scholarship Fund.

The money could be used for private school tuition, school supplies, like textbooks, and tutoring.

Some Republicans supporting the bill have referred to public schools as a “monopoly” during debates.

“You can choose where you get your haircut, or you can choose to go to higher education anywhere, but the K-12 you don’t. And, when there is a monopoly of money, there is required accountability,” said Representative Kristey Williams, a Republican from Augusta, who carried the bill.

Republicans also bundled the legislation with money for special education and teacher pay raises. These are two issues that democrats have also advocated for in the past.

Williams touted the move as a way to meet “in the middle.” But democrats aren’t biting.

Democrats argue that the bill would funnel public tax dollars into private education, and that the cost would outweigh the benefits.

“Do not be distracted from the underlying bad bill. We have plenty of time to address critically needed special-ed funding and teacher pay in future sessions. If this is their version of perfect, I am concerned,” said Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin, a democrat from Leawood.