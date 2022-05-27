(WXIN) — Grammy-winning artist Justin Timberlake has sold his entire music catalog for just over $100 million, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Hipgnosis Song Management, a company funded by private equity firm Blackstone, acquired 100% of “Timberlake’s copyright, ownership and financial interests of the Writer and Publisher’s Share of Public Performance income, and the catalog of musical compositions written by Justin Timberlake,” says Music Business Worldwide.

The deal includes around 200 songs either written or co-written by the former NSYNC member, including “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Cry Me a River,” and “SexyBack.”

In a statement, Hipgnosis founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis said, “Putting this deal together has been a complete labor of love … I’m delighted to welcome them all to the Hipgnosis Family. This is the beginning of what we believe will be an incredible relationship important to us all.”

Since the deal only covers songs Timberlake wrote or co-wrote, some of his biggest hits with NSYNC — such as “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me” — are not included.

Timberlake’s worldwide music sales are currently in excess of 150 million, including 88 million as a solo artist and 70 million with NSYNC, Hipgnosis said.

Earlier this year, Hipgnosis acquired singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen’s catalog and 80% of country star Kenny Chesney’s catalog.