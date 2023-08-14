JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin couple, with ties to Hawaii, is reacting to the devastation in Maui.

They say many Joplin residents have checked in with them – and they believe they know why – the experience of a natural disaster.

Before purchasing Higdon Florist in Joplin five years ago – Lance and Judy Hoopai lived in Hawaii.

The couple lived and raised their family on Oahu, but they do have relatives that live in Maui.

Thankfully, none of them have lost anything.

Both say customers in Joplin — who know what it’s like to go through a natural disaster — have reached out to support them.

“I had two phone calls waiting for us this morning when we came in and they’re customers and the customer knew, you know, we’re from Hawaii and they were concerned whether we had relatives, friends you know living in the area and so they said let us know if there’s any way we can help um another gentleman came in this morning and of course he knew we’re from Hawaii as well, he asked how we were doing,” said Judy Hoopai, Co-Owner, Higdon Florist.

Although the tragedy in Maui is thousands of miles away from Joplin, the couple imagines there are similarities between a wildfire and tornado even though they occurred thousands of miles, and 12 years apart.

“Having gone through things like hurricanes in Hawaii, where there’s a lot of confusion right afterward, you’re looking for your relatives, are they still around, are they alive, how are they doing, checking in on your neighbors and all, things of that nature, yes, I imagine it would probably be the same,” said Lance Hoopai, Co-Owner, Higdon Florist.

“I’m praying that we can be a, you know, a conduit that can bring some healing from Joplin to the island of Maui,” said Judy Hoopai.

“We do have a network of Hawaiians that are here and we have been talking with one another discussing how painful this is and looking at ways we can reach out and reach back to our families and friends in our network back on Maui,” said Lance Hoopai.

The couple wants to wait a while before they decide how they and their customers can help those affected by the tragedy.

When they do, we’ll let you know.