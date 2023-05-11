OLATHE, Kan. — Jackson Mahomes and his attorney attended a hearing virtually on Thursday, one week after the Johnson County District Attorney charged the 22-year-old with sex crimes.

Jackson Mahomes wasn’t required to physically attend Thursday’s hearing but attended from his attorney’s office.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is also charged with one count of battery.

The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 25, at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park.

The owner of the restaurant told police that Jackson Mahomes shoved one of her employees. She told investigators she took Jackson Mahomes to another room. Surveillance video from inside that room circulating online allegedly shows Jackson Mahomes grabbing the owner by the neck and trying to kiss her.

The woman appears to pull away in the video. It looks like Jackson Mahomes holds on for a few seconds before the woman appears to break free from his grip.

A judge set Jackson Mahomes’ bond at $100,000. He posted bond following his initial court appearance last week and was released from custody.

The next day, Jackson Mahomes’ attorney filed a bond modification request. One of the conditions of his client’s bond is that Jackson Mahomes is not allowed to have contact with witnesses in the case. The request asks for Jackson Mahomes to be allowed to interact with four people on that witness list.

The judge plans to rule on the bond modification request at a hearing on Tuesday, May 16. A date for a preliminary hearing will also be scheduled during next week’s hearing.

His attorney and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office are not commenting publicly on the case at this time.