(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Each year around Thanksgiving, traffic spikes across the U.S. as nearly 50 million people take to the road to travel throughout the long holiday weekend. With the elevated number of cars on the road during the Thanksgiving holiday, the team at Automoblog recently conducted a study to see if the reported effects of turkey consumption make it more dangerous to drive.

Debunking The Myths

The study conducted by Automoblog debunks the widely believed notion that Thanksgiving turkey induces drowsiness, impacting safe driving. While turkey consumption alone doesn’t significantly impair driving, other factors related to holiday meals increase accident risks.

Tryptophan in turkey, linked to drowsiness is insufficient to cause post-meal fatigue.

Insulin, released after any large meal, is the real culprit behind lethargy, affecting

wakefulness.

Real Danger — Alcohol Consumption

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveal alcohol’s

significant role in traffic fatalities. During Thanksgiving, the risk of alcohol-related accidents is

even higher, with an average rate of 39% reported by the National Safety Council. Alcohol is a significant risk during the holidays, contributing to 30% of traffic fatalities.

Stay Safe on the Roads:

Thanksgiving already sees an elevated risk of accidents, with an average of 115.4 daily

automobile accident deaths.

If you are drowsy, wait until you are alert enough to handle increased holiday driving

risks.

If alcohol is part of your celebration, prioritize safety; consider alternative transportation.

For more detailed insights, check out the full study by Automoblog, HERE.