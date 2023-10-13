NAGUABO, Puerto Rico (WXIN) — An Indiana woman and local elementary teacher has gone missing while on vacation in Puerto Rico, according to family friends and local police.

Friends of Amanda Webster, an Indianapolis resident and art teacher at Thompson Crossing Elementary School in Franklin Township, confirmed Friday that the 44-year-old has not returned from a vacation on the island.

Local Police Commissioner Antonio Lopez Figueroa activated an “Ashanti Alert” on Friday asking Puerto Rican citizens to help search for Webster, who reportedly went missing earlier this week.

“Amanda Lynn Webster was reported missing on Wednesday by the landlord of the place she is staying at, after realizing she failed to leave the home as agreed upon and left her belongings and a rented car on the property,” an English translation of a post from local police reads.

According to police, Webster is a 5’6,” 147-pound white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly last seen at the Casa Parcha guest house near El Yunque National Park in Naguabo.

A missing person poster, provided by Policía de Puerto Rico, can be seen below.

The investigation into Webster’s disappearance involves the Criminal Investigation Corps of the Police, State Emergency Management staff and the U.S. Forest Service, police said.

Photos of Webster, provided by friend Jeremiah Marshall, can be seen below.

No further information on Webster’s disappearance has been provided by police. For the full post from Puerto Rican authorities regarding the missing woman, click here.

Anyone with information on Webster’s whereabouts is being asked to call (787) 343-2020 or 911.