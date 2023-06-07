KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Americans receive billions of scam text messages every year. Unfortunately, they aren’t going to stop being sent to your cell phone anytime soon.

While it is often difficult for people to determine which texts are legit and which are scams, there are some easy ways to protect yourself.

If you get any of the following texts, delete them immediately because they are likely scams.

Text that promises a free prize

Text that promises a low-interest credit offer

Text warning you of suspicious activity on an account

Text warning of problems with a payment you’ve made

Text about an invoice for a product you did not order

There are also texts that look like they are coming from your bank or someone else you know. The texts also ask for personal information.

A good rule is to never text about personal information, such as a social security number or bank account.

If you get a text asking for the information, pick up a phone and call the business or bank who allegedly sent you the text. Then delete the message.

Amazon texts are also a common scam.

Thieves assume you probably ordered something from Amazon and text about a payment issue or another change in your order. If it happens delete the text and log onto Amazon to deal with any potential issue online instead.