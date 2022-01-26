Human trafficking sting at 6 Topeka spas sees multiple arrests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police and deputies closed in Wednesday on six massage parlors and spas in a human trafficking sting that saw multiple arrests, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sting was the result of a group of Kansas law enforcement agencies teaming up for several criminal investigations, some going back over a year ago. The group, known as the Kaw Valley Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, said it took several suspects into custody and found multiple victims, but did not identify any of them. It also did not specify any charges that the group of suspects would be facing.

The KVAHTTF includes the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Shawnee County District Attorney, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department. Together with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, they worked together to serve multiple search warrants at the following businesses:

Oriental Health Spa, located at 2611 SW 21st St.

Healing Massage, located at 4209 SW 21st St.

Moon Spa, located at 3124 SW 29th St.

Rising Sun Asian Massage Spa, located at 5123 SW 29th St.

Healing Star Massage, located at 5501 SW 29th St.

Rainbow Massage, located at 5219 SW 7th St.

The investigation into all six businesses is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. It asked anyone with more information to call the sheriff’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 885-251-4TIP.

This is the second human trafficking sting conducted in the area in two months. The previous sting saw three arrests, with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office saying two of them tried to prey on underage children online.