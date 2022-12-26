KSNF/KODE — Now that your Christmas gifts are unwrapped, it’s time to take some steps to protect them from thieves.

• Law enforcement officers say that starts with breaking down those boxes, instead of stacking them when you throw them away, to keep thieves from figuring out what you got.

• They also advise people to take pictures of valuable items, including serial numbers and other identifying marks.

• If you have anything that has keys, like UTVs or go-karts, make sure to take those keys out.

• Remove any valuable items from vehicles, and lock your vehicles and homes, especially at night.

• As always, if you see anything suspicious, call law enforcement immediately.