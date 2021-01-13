House of Reps approves Trump’s second impeachment—What this means

In this Feb. 26, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Brady press briefing room of the White House in Washington. In a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Trump appears unharmed by his impeachment and subsequent Senate acquittal _ in fact he received some of the highest marks of his presidency, though ratings remain more negative than positive. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The House of Representatives approved the resolution to impeach President Donald Trump, for a second time, at their meeting Wednesday, January 13. The resolution was approved with a democrat majority of 222 votes in addition to 10 republican votes.

But what does this mean going forward and what are the next steps to look out for?

With the House’s majority vote to impeach Trump, the resolution is now sent to the Senate for a vote. The vote must pass the Senate with a two-thirds majority, otherwise the President is not removed from office but is still considered impeached. If the resolution is approved by the Senate, convicting Trump of impeachment, then he will be removed from office.

Dependent on resolution wording, with the resolution’s approval of Congress Trump would not be allowed to run for any U.S. office again—including the presidency.

As this is stated in the resolution:

“President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

With less than 10 days left in office, how does this affect the process?

It is likely the Senate will not have a final vote before Trump leaves office. According to NBC, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the resolution would not enter into trial until the Senate reconvenes Tuesday, January 19—one day before Inauguration Day. McConnell also said the trial is not set to conclude until Trump is out of office.