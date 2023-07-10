JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s the busy travel season, and hotels across the nation are feeling the effects of employee shortages, just like several other industries.

A January 2023 report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association showed that 79 percent of U.S. hotels have staffing shortages. And, because the summer months tend to be packed with travelers, the hotel industry needs to boost its workforce even more during this time of year.

Even locally, the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Joplin has a need for two housekeepers. However, administrative staff at the hotel said they haven’t had as many unfilled positions as many other hotels across the country.

Plus, they do a lot more to attract and retain employees, other than just offering competitive salaries.

“We just celebrated last month, employees appreciation week, so we did different things, they get gifts everyday, played some games sometimes I make them go outside and play, recess, we buy lunch sometimes on busier days,” said Jina Scott, Hotel General Manager.

Scott said the company that owns her hotel also uses a corporate recruiter to attract workers.