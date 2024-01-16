The most likely day for people to give up on their New Year’s resolutions is known as "Quitters Day"

(KSNF/KODE) — If you’re the kind of person who loves to set New Year’s Resolutions, then there’s a good chance you’ve also experienced the late-January slump that often goes along with a set of new goals.

You may be surprised to find that this “slump” has a name, and is centered on a single day in January.

According to Strava — a social networking site for athletes — January 17 is known as “Quitters’ Day,” or the day that Americans are most likely to give up on their New Year’s fitness resolutions.

Because Quitter’s Day is an unofficial holiday, there’s not much history associated with this particular date in January. However, there are plenty of reasons why this day came into existence.

According to U.S. News & World Report, 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February. A 2007 study by Richard Wiseman from the University of Bristol involving 3,000 people showed that 88% of those who set New Year resolutions fail, even though 52% of the study’s participants were confident of success initially.

The University of Scranton’s research suggests that just 8% of people achieve their New Year’s goals, which means 92% of resolutions fail.

New research suggests your age might determine how likely you are to stick to those resolutions made on January 1. A survey conducted by PlayStar analyzed findings from over 2,000 American adults to find out which of us will be setting goals this year and who will be the first to fold.

The Surveys’ Key Findings

‘Boomers’ (1946 – 1964) — The most likely to stick to New Year’s resolutions. Of those who set at least one at the start of 2023, 42% are still sticking to them as of November 2023.

‘Gen-Z’ (1997 – 2002) — The generation most likely to have at least one New Year’s resolution heading into 2024. A whopping two-thirds of all surveyed in this age group suggested that they will have at least one for next year.

‘Gen-Z’ — Most likely to be the first generation to give up their New Year’s resolution. One in five (22%) said that last year they only stuck to their vows for between one and three months.

‘Boomers’ — One in three (34%) boomers won’t have any New Year’s resolutions heading into 2024. For comparison, only 23% of Gen-Zers and 27% of Millennials said that they wouldn’t have any.

‘Gen-Z’ — Looking at the largest number of New Year’s resolutions, 5% of Gen-Z respondents claim that they will make at least four going into 2024.

Overall, 64% of Americans have a New Year’s resolution for 2024, which is down from 71% in 2023. This study has proven that although Millennials may be making the most resolutions, Boomers are better at sticking to theirs.

