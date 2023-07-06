How to get your name engraved on a NASA spacecraft bound for one of Jupitor's moons

(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — You may not be able to go into space, but at least your name can — and it won’t cost you a dime.

NASA recently created a new campaign called, “Message in a Bottle.” It invites people from all over the world to sign their name to a poem written by U.S. poet, Laureate Ada Limón.

In doing so, each signee reserves a free, guaranteed spot for their name to be laser etched into a microchip mounted aboard the solar powered Europa Clipper robotic spacecraft. Its destination is Jupiter — more specifically, Europa — one of Jupiter’s moons, which has long intrigued scientists.

In its October 2024 scheduled launch participants’ names will travel the approximately 6-year, 1.8-billion-mile voyage alongside Limón’s new, moon-inspired poem, “In Praise of Mystery.”

Although it won’t actually touch down on the moon’s surface, Europa Clipper’s dozens of flybys (scheduled to begin in 2030) will allow it to collect detailed information on Europa’s composition, geology, and geyser eruptions. The spacecraft’s mission is to determine if this moon of Jupiter has conditions suitable for life.

According to NASA, “The poem (to be engraved onto Europa Clipper) connects the two water worlds — Earth, yearning to reach out and understand what makes a world habitable, and Europa, waiting with secrets yet to be explored.”

As of June 1st, nearly 340-thousand people have signed their name to the spacecraft. You can do the same by going, HERE.

NASA says the campaign is a special collaboration, uniting art and science — by NASA, the U.S. Poet Laureate, and the Library of Congress.