New data reveals how much the average smoker in each state could save if they decide to quit in the new year

(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

(KSNF/KODE) — As the New Year approaches, many people will debate stopping smoking as their resolution. Some will consider quitting the unhealthy habit for financial reasons, as stopping will significantly reduce their daily expenses.

Newly published data reveals how much smokers in every state could save if they decide to quit smoking as their New Year’s resolution. On average, smokers would save an average of $2,200 each.

The findings from researchers at Yocan Vaporizer calculated the cost of a year’s supply of cigarettes in each state, based on the current cost of a 20-pack and the typical consumption rate — which is 14 cigarettes daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Across the U.S., a 20-pack of cigarettes currently costs an average of $8.73, which translates to $6.11 daily for a typical smoker’s consumption (14 cigarettes, CDC). Over a year, this equates to $2,230 that could be recovered by stopping smoking.

Some states stand to save more than others, with Alaska’s ex-smokers able to recoup $3,577 next year. A 20-pack of cigarettes costs $14 in the state, so $9.80 for a daily supply. This is 60% more expensive than the national average cost of smoking ($6.11 each day).

On the other end of the scale, the state that stands to save the least from stopping smoking — but still a substantial sum — is Missouri, with an annual cigarette spend of $1,341. A 20-pack of cigarettes costs just $5.25 in the state, so a daily supply will set smokers back $3.68.

Overall, smokers in every state could save at least $1,300 next year if they quit smoking in January — with over two-thirds of states (39%) able to save more than the national average.

Full State Ranking

STATE 20 PACK OF CIGARETTES DAILY SUPPLY

(14 CIGARETTES) SAVINGS PER YEAR Alaska $14.00 $9.80 $3,577.00 Connecticut $13.00 $9.10 $3,321.50 Massachusetts $13.00 $9.10 $3,321.50 Maryland $12.00 $8.40 $3,066.00 New York $11.36 $7.95 $2,902.48 Louisiana $11.00 $7.70 $2,810.50 Rhode Island $11.00 $7.70 $2,810.50 Minnesota $10.25 $7.18 $2,618.88 California $10.00 $7.00 $2,555.00 Colorado $10.00 $7.00 $2,555.00 Montana $10.00 $7.00 $2,555.00 Vermont $10.00 $7.00 $2,555.00 Washington $10.00 $7.00 $2,555.00 Wisconsin $10.00 $7.00 $2,555.00 Oregon $9.93 $6.95 $2,537.12 Pennsylvania $9.50 $6.65 $2,427.25 Arizona $9.00 $6.30 $2,299.50 Nevada $9.00 $6.30 $2,299.50 South Dakota $9.00 $6.30 $2,299.50 Maine $8.59 $6.01 $2,194.75 Delaware $8.50 $5.95 $2,171.75 Oklahoma $8.50 $5.95 $2,171.75 New Mexico $8.39 $5.87 $2,143.65 Ohio $8.32 $5.82 $2,125.76 Kansas $8.30 $5.81 $2,120.65 Texas $8.29 $5.80 $2,118.10 Wyoming $8.20 $5.74 $2,095.10 Tennessee $8.12 $5.68 $2,074.66 Arkansas $8.10 $5.67 $2,069.55 Georgia $8.00 $5.60 $2,044.00 Illinois $8.00 $5.60 $2,044.00 Indiana $8.00 $5.60 $2,044.00 New Jersey $8.00 $5.60 $2,044.00 Utah $8.00 $5.60 $2,044.00 Michigan $7.50 $5.25 $1,916.25 Virginia $7.45 $5.22 $1,903.48 West Virginia $7.25 $5.08 $1,852.38 Kentucky $7.04 $4.93 $1,798.72 Alabama $7.00 $4.90 $1,788.50 Idaho $7.00 $4.90 $1,788.50 North Carolina $7.00 $4.90 $1,788.50 South Carolina $7.00 $4.90 $1,788.50 Iowa $6.81 $4.77 $1,739.96 Nebraska $6.81 $4.77 $1,739.96 Mississippi $6.75 $4.73 $1,724.63 New Hampshire $6.55 $4.59 $1,673.53 Florida $6.50 $4.55 $1,660.75 North Dakota $6.50 $4.55 $1,660.75 Missouri $5.25 $3.68 $1,341.38 Data is gathered from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Smoking & Tobacco Use reports, and the American Lung Association’s adult smoking rates by state. 20-pack cigarette costs as reported by consumers via: https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living/.

According to the latest ‘rates by state’ report from the American Lung Association, over half (58%) of the nation’s current smokers who tried to quit, failed to do so. Health experts say this is why it’s vital that smokers focus on the incentives and benefits associated with quitting to curb their cravings.