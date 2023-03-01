Heinz found the sailor who survived at sea on ketchup, plans to buy him a new boat

An Instagram post by Heinz, thanking those on social media who helped locate a man who survived for nearly a month at sea, by eating ketchup and seasoning.

KSNF/KODE — A man who says he survived being stranded at sea for 24 days by eating little more than ketchup has been found after Heinz launched a campaign to track him down.

The condiment company recently launched a hunt on social media, looking for the sailor from Dominica who survived for nearly a month at sea with little more than a bottle of ketchup to sustain him. On Instagram, Heinz said they planned to buy him a new boat.

On Monday (2/27), Heinz announced via social media they found Elvis Francois in the Dominican, and that the company is “working out the logistical details of gifting him his new boat.” The company credited local reporters at the Dominican news organization, EmoNews for helping connect them.

At first, their search wasn’t working out. That’s when the company began sharing pleas on social media, bearing the hashtag #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy. In an Instagram post, Heinz said that in its investigation, it had reached out to the government of Dominica and the Colombian navy, which helped rescue Francois last month.

In a video posted on Facebook, Francois said in December, he had been repairing his boat near the island of Saint Martin, when currents pulled the vessel out into the Caribbean Sea.

He tried to call for help but had no signal, he said in news reports, and so he spent 24 days waiting for rescue. He survived on ketchup, garlic powder, and seasoning cubes, according to Columbian officials, along with fresh rainwater he collected.

“At some point, I lost hope and thought about my family, but I thank the navy… If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be telling the story,” he said in a video released by the Colombian navy.

Francois was finally discovered by people in a plane passing overhead who saw the word “help” he had written across the hull of his boat, and was picked up by a container ship, news reports stated.

Without knowing for sure that it was Heinz brand ketchup that helped keep Francois alive, the company decided to give him a boat, which might have been a publicity stunt, as well as a kind gesture.