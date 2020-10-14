Hawley Demands Answers from Facebook Over Censorship of Hunter Biden Article

WASHINGTON — Today (October 14th, 2020) U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding the company’s decision to censor a story regarding Hunter Biden’s contacts with Ukrainian energy executives.

Senator Hawley asked Facebook whether it is normal policy to reduce distribution of articles before they have been fact-checked, if they have any evidence the story contains disinformation, and whether any member of the Biden-Harris campaign encouraged or requested Facebook suppress the story.

Read the full letter here or below.