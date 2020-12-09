Google’s Year In Search says people searched “why” more than ever this year

(FOX 2) — Google’s Year In Search found that people searched “why” more than ever this year.
Here are Google’s Top 10 trending searches:
- Election results
- Coronavirus
- Kobe Bryant
- Coronavirus update
- Coronavirus symptoms
- Zoom
- Who is winning the election
- Naya Rivera
- Chadwick Boseman
- PlayStation 5
Here are Google’s Top 10 news searches:
- Coronavirus
- Election results
- Iran
- Beirut
- Hantavirus
- Stimulus checks
- Unemployment
- Tesla stock
- Bihar election result
- Black Lives Matter
Here are Google’s Top 10 TV shows searched:
- Tiger King
- Big Brother Brasil
- Money Heist
- Cobra Kai
- The Umbrella Academy
- Emily in Paris
- Ozark
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Outer Banks
- Locke & Key
For more lists from Google on the top things searched in 2020 click here.