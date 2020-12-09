Google’s Year In Search says people searched “why” more than ever this year

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Kansas man killed by police responding to a hoax emergency call are using the case to try to hold the city of Wichita accountable for what they call a troubled history of police shootings.

In the six years leading up to the December 2017 shootin g of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, Wichita police shot at citizens 21 times — resulting in the deaths of a dozen people, many of whom posed no threat, according to a brief filed Friday at the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. The brief comes amid calls around the U.S. for changes in policing that have followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white officer there kneeled on the Black man's neck for several minutes.