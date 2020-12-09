Google’s Year In Search says people searched “why” more than ever this year

by: Monica Ryan, FOX 2

(FOX 2) — Google’s Year In Search found that people searched “why” more than ever this year.

Here are Google’s Top 10 trending searches:

  1. Election results
  2. Coronavirus
  3. Kobe Bryant
  4. Coronavirus update
  5. Coronavirus symptoms
  6. Zoom
  7. Who is winning the election
  8. Naya Rivera
  9. Chadwick Boseman
  10. PlayStation 5

Here are Google’s Top 10 news searches:

  1. Coronavirus
  2. Election results
  3. Iran
  4. Beirut
  5. Hantavirus
  6. Stimulus checks
  7. Unemployment
  8. Tesla stock
  9. Bihar election result
  10. Black Lives Matter

Here are Google’s Top 10 TV shows searched:

  1. Tiger King
  2. Big Brother Brasil
  3. Money Heist
  4. Cobra Kai
  5. The Umbrella Academy
  6. Emily in Paris
  7. Ozark
  8. The Queen’s Gambit
  9. Outer Banks
  10. Locke & Key

For more lists from Google on the top things searched in 2020 click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

