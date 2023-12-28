JOPLIN, Mo. — Did you receive a gift card for Christmas?

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to have spent more than $30 billion on gift cards this holiday season. This has experts at Arvest Bank in Joplin reminding folks how to use and purchase them safely.

They said gift cards should be purchased in-person and directly from a store, never online. If you need to know how to activate it, how much money is on it, or if there is an expiration date, follow the instructions on the back.

“Federal Law says that gift cards can expire after five years after it is activated, certain states may have passed different laws so it’s always good to check your local secretary of state website for that information, but typically the gift card has five years from the day you activate it, but some of them can charge a dormancy fee after a year of inactivity. That will all be in the terms and conditions of the card,” said Seth McConnell, Arvest Bank Relationship Banker.

One other note—banks do not purchase gift cards for cash.