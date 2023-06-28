CLEVELAND (WJW) — Free beer is free beer.
In the case of a recent Anheuser-Busch promotion, people looking to celebrate the Fourth of July on the cheap can get beer nearly for free, but they are going to have to put forth a little effort.
The promotion is a $15 rebate option on 15-packs of Bud Light, Budweiser, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55. The beers have to be purchased between June 15 and July 8 and money is reimbursed in the form of a prepaid card.
If this seems familiar, it’s because the same promotion was also offered over Memorial Day Weekend.
The Bud Light brand has gotten much attention in the news due to pushback after the company partnered with a transgender social media influencer earlier this year. Just recently, the No. 1 beer in America fell to the No. 2 spot in sales behind Modelo Especial.
Head to the Bud Light website to find out more about the rebate.