FDA confirms Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine as safe, further evaluation to come

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective to use, in an analysis Wednesday, according to the Associated Press (AP). The FDA has yet to approve the vaccine, but if it passes further evaluation Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine would become not only the third COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., but also the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was confirmed as “about 66 (percent) effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and about 85 (percent) effective against the most serious illness,” according to the AP. NPR reported that Friday a panel of FDA advisors will evaluate the vaccine further and make a recommendation on whether it should be approved or not. With this in mind, the AP wrote that it’s expected that the FDA will make a final decision “within days.”

Paul Stoffels, M.D., vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer for Johnson & Johnson spoke about the benefits of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, highlighting its single-dose as beneficial, in the company’s analysis of the trial.

“… The potential to significantly reduce the burden of severe disease, by providing an effective and well-tolerated vaccine with just one immunization, is a critical component of the global public health response,” Stoffels said in the analysis. “… A one-shot vaccine is considered by the World Health Organization to be the best option in pandemic settings, enhancing access, distribution and compliance …”

This single-dose vaccine could potentially allow individuals to get vaccinated quicker that the two previously FDA-approved two-dose vaccines for a number of reasons. First, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines already in place, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine does not have to be stored at freezing temperatures. Instead, this single-dose vaccine can last in a refrigerator for up to three months. The AP reported that this makes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “easier to handle.”

In comparison, according to NPR, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have a higher efficacy rates in preventing COVID-19 than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine—with Pfizer at 95 percent and Moderna at 94 percent. The AP wrote that it “wouldn’t be surprising” if it was found that a single-dose vaccine is weaker than a two-dose. They added, saying “policymakers will decide if that’s an acceptable trade-off to get more people vaccinated faster.”

According to the AP, approximately 44.5 million Americans have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and about 20 million have received their second dose. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in the meantime, was tested on 44,000 adults in the U.S., Latin America, and South Africa. As there are new variants arising across the globe, the FDA cautioned in their analysis that “it’s not clear” how the new vaccine will work against each variant, according to the AP. The AP also wrote that Johnson & Johnson had pointed out that their vaccine does work better in the U.S., as their numbers show: 72 percent effective against moderate to severe COVID-19 in the U.S.; 66 percent in Latin America; and 57 percent in South Africa.

The AP reported that the FDA’s analysis Wednesday showed that after receiving the single-dose vaccine protection began to emerge after about 14 days, across all countries. Additionally, by day 28 the vaccinated group had no deaths or hospitalizations. The FDA also reported that the effectiveness and safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were consistent across racial groups, “including Black and Latino participants,” according to the AP.

Side effects to the single-dose vaccine injection are similar to those of the Pfizer and Moderna, including pain at the injection site, headache, flu-like fever, and fatigue, reported the AP.

According to the AP, if Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine is approved, “it won’t boost vaccine supplies significantly right away,” as only a few million doses would be ready to ship in the first week. Though, Johnson & Johnson told Congress they would expect to provide 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million by summer, reported the AP.