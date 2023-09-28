(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Next week, nearly everyone in the U.S. will receive the same message on the same day at approximately the same time.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) along with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are set to test their National Wireless Emergency Alert System (EAS) across every television, cellphone and radio. The test is scheduled to take place Wednesday, October 4th at approximately 1:20 P.M. Central Daylight Time.

According to an announcement by FEMA earlier this month, the test will consist of two parts: The emergency alert system and the wireless emergency alerts (WEA). The EAS will transmit to radios and televisions while the WEA will transmit to all consumer cell phones.

On October 4th, people with mobile phones in range of a cell phone tower will receive a message saying, “This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Phones set to Spanish will receive the same bulletin in the user’s default language.

Broadcasts via radio and television will be interrupted for approximately one minute with the following message: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

According to FEMA, the purpose of the October 4th test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies — particularly those on the national level.

If the October 4th test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, FEMA says the back-up testing date is set for October 11th.