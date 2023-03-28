Egg prices are getting so bad, people are buying their own chickens — which is causing a whole other set of issues

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

(KSNF/KODE) — If you’ve been to the grocery store in the last few months, you’re likely aware that the cost of a dozen eggs is much more than it used to be. Although some farmer-advocacy groups have claimed that price gouging is to blame for the continually increasing prices, the root cause of the problems stems from illness within the United States chicken population.

According to Forbes, HPAI, more commonly known as bird flu, has taken a massive toll on the United States chicken population in recent years. In 2022 alone, the disease reached 58 million birds in almost all 50 states. The disease, often fatal, has forced farmers to sometimes take extreme measures to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread.

As a result, the egg industry has taken a big hit, putting strain on the market and creating a higher demand for a product that is becoming a tougher-to-find commodity. Egg prices increased by 60% between December 2021 and December 2022, with the national average for a dozen eggs rising from around $2.00 to $4.25.

Now, Americans are finding one major way around the problem: Purchasing their own chickens. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, people have generally shown more concern about food security. According to The New York Times, purchasing chickens has become more common since this time, and the popularity of this idea has grown considerably as a result of high egg prices. In fact, several hatcheries across the country have reportedly sold out of most breeds until the summer.

The average consumer’s increased willingness to purchase chickens in order to attain eggs can also be measured by internet trends. Between December 2022 and January 2023, Google search interest in raising chickens climbed from 24 to 96 (the interest operates on a scale of 1-100, with 100 meaning “peak popularity”), suggesting that people are more interested in raising their own birds now than almost ever before.

Unless egg prices dip back to their normal range, that number could continue to grow. Luckily, there is hope. 2023 egg prices are already lower than they were in late 2022. In fact, chicken prices dropped to an average of $3.64 in mid-January. While this is quite a bit lower than December’s average, it still has quite a ways to go before it reaches 2021 levels.