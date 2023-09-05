(KTLA) – Singer Gary Wright, best known for his hit song “Dream Weaver,” has died at 80 years old.

Wright passed away at his home in Palos Verdes Estates on Monday morning, his son Justin told TMZ.

Just six years ago, the singer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and then with Lewy body dementia.

Recording artist Gary Wright performs during the David Foster and Friends concert at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Oct. 15, 2010, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He told the site that his father’s Parkinson’s “progressed rapidly” over this past year and he eventually lost the abillity to “move around and speak.”

Dorian also posted about his father’s passing on Instagram.

“This morning I got to sit in lotus bye my father’s side chanting and meditating for two hours,” the caption read. “As I chanted his last chant I watched him take his last earthly breath. Thank you dad for letting me help you leave your body for the Astral Plane!”

He passed away with his loved ones by his side.

Prior to becoming a rockstar, Wright was a child actor. He appeared in the musical “Fanny” on Broadway.

Later, he traveled to Berlin to study medicine as he wanted to be a doctor.

However, he continued to play music with bands.

In the late ’60s, he joined the band Spooky Tooth, which he left in 1970. He also was a member of the Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. Wright also collaborated with another Beatle, George Harrison, on his solo albums “All Things Must Pass” and “Cloud Nine.”

Harrison worked on Wright’s album “Footprints.”

Wright is survived by his two sons, Justin and Dorian, and his wife, Rose.