(WHTM) — Blue Ridge Beef has issued a voluntary dog food recall due to a possible health risk.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Breeders Choice #2 dog food may have been contaminated with salmonella. The FDA notified the company on Oct. 27 that the dog food tested positive for the bacteria.

The product, which was packaged in clear plastic and has Lot# 8/2/24 with a UPC of 8 54298 00193 1, was distributed this year from Aug. 9 to Aug. 25. It was mostly sold in retail stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Salmonella can affect both animals and humans, the FDA says.

“Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” the FDA stated.

Pets infected with salmonella may experience lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite or abdominal pain, the FDA said. Human symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, with the possibility of more serious ailments.

So far, there have been no illnesses reported.

Courtesy of the FDA

Consumers with the affected product should destroy it so that children, pets and wildlife cannot get to it. They can also contact Blue Ridge Beef via email for a full refund.