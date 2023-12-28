(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

(KSNF/KODE) — Have you ever heard the saying that the the average human will swallow roughly eight spiders over the course of a year?

If you’re not a fan of spiders, or even worse, you’re so afraid of them that you’ve been clinically diagnosed with Arachnophobia, this might ease your anxiety: Humans do not swallow spiders in their sleep, and there are a few key reasons why.

Firstly, the size of the human body (even children) is simply too big for the average spider that’s found in most homes.

“Spiders regard us much like they’d regard a big rock. We’re so large that we’re really just part of the landscape,” said Bill Shear, a biology professor at Hampden–Sydney College in Virginia, and former president of the American Arachnological Society. Shear’s quote was first published in Scientific American.

Secondly (and more importantly), how we sleep keeps spiders at bay. A sleeping human not only makes noise but also moves about the bed while in slumber — creating sound vibrations that spiders are sensitive to. Spider experts say these things would keep a creature of that size from getting too close.

“Vibrations are a big slice of spiders’ sensory universe,” said Rod Crawford, arachnid curator at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture in Seattle. “A sleeping person is not something a spider would willingly approach.” Crawford’s quote was first published in Scientific American.

Spider experts admit that it’s plausible a spider could crawl into a person’s mouth while they’re asleep, however the chances of that happening are slim to none. They say if someone’s asleep with their mouth open, they’re likely snoring, therefore scaring away any potential eight-legged intruders. Experts add that if a spider were to come crawling on your face while in bed, the feeling created by the spider’s movement on the skin would likely wake a person from sleep.

The true fact of the matter is that we share our homes with only a small number of spider species, says Crawford. He, along with other spider experts agree the majority of them prefer seclusion — living in webs where humans don’t spend a lot of time, such as basements and attics.