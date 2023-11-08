(KTLA) – Some Disney Parks fans have seemingly taken the saying “when you gotta go, you gotta go” to the extreme.

A Disney Parks urban legend, claiming that parks guests poop while standing in line for rides, is apparently true, SF Gate reported.

Two former Disneyland custodial team workers, known as cast members, wrote about the unsavory topic in their 2015 book “Cleaning the Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless.”

In the chapter “Disgusting Things,” authors Ken Pellman and Lynn Barron share details about such instances.

They describe how these incidents have occurred all over the theme park, most notably in the stand-by queue for the “Indiana Jones Adventure” ride at Disneyland. While standing in this particular queue, many guests think the restrooms are far away, but that isn’t the case.

“There’s a pair of individual-use restrooms just backstage from the north unload. It was mainly for cast members, but guests could and did use it,” the book said.

“A woman who did not know this burst into the control room for the attraction and deposited her gift right there. I (Ken) did not have the clean up on that one, though I was working in there that day.”

When these incidents occurred across the park, it was known as “Human Code H,” according to the book’s glossary section.

Social media users on Reddit took to the site to vent about their experience with such incidents.

“I am in the queue for Rise of Resistance – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left. WTF?” one user shared in the Walt Disney World Reddit forum.

“Bodily fluids no longer bother me after working at Disney. Let’s just say that the attraction I work at has what the cast ended up dubbing ‘the poop hall’ because of the amount of times guests have gone in there and pooped. We even put up a camera and it didn’t stop it,” another user shared.

It’s recommended for guests to use the bathroom before they enter a long standby line for an attraction.