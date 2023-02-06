TOPEKA (KSNT) — Numerous 27 News viewers are reporting a mass outage in services with their Discover cards Monday.

27 News reached out to Discover for more information on the outage and was provided with the following response:

We are aware of the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Isaac Reynoso, Discover associate public relations specialist

Discover released a follow-up statement at 5:51 p.m. on Feb. 6:

Earlier today Discover experienced a technical issue that impacted some of our customers. We have worked to resolve this issue and operations are returning to normal. Cardmembers are now able to use their Discover cards. We regret the inconvenience this may have caused them. Isaac Reynoso, Discover associate public relations specialist

Discover accepts tips from users who are experiencing issues with services provided by Discover online. Several thousand Discover outages have been reported after 1 p.m. on Feb. 6. To report a problem with your Discover card online, click here.

According to The Hill, problems are also being reported with Visa, Mastercard, Chase Bank and online payment platform Square on Monday.