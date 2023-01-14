NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s truck was one of multiple vehicles reportedly stolen from a luxury car dealership early Saturday morning.

The thefts took place just after 1 a.m., North Olmsted police Sgt. Matt Beck told FOX 8 News, with a total of five vehicles taken from Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted, including a Ram TRX pickup truck belonging to Watson.

The truck is valued at approximately $110,000, according to police, and Watson’s vehicle was there to be serviced. All of the other stolen cars were Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Watson’s vehicle was later found abandoned in a ditch at Interstate 480 and Clague Road, police said. Two other vehicles were recovered: one at I-480 and I-77 and the other on Minor Avenue in Cleveland. Two other vehicles have not yet been recovered.

Police say the thieves used the same method as other break-ins/thefts in the Cleveland area at other high end dealerships — they broke in, got the keys and drove away with the vehicles.

No further information has been released at this time.