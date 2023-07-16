HARTFORD, Conn. (WFLA) – Country singer Jason Aldean ended his concert early Saturday after he suffered a heatstroke during the show.

Aldean was onstage at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, when he ran off and never returned. Fans captured the scary moment and quickly shared it on social media.

Concertgoer K.C. Schweizer posted a video of Aldean running off stage mid-performance due to the heatstroke, saying she couldn’t imagine performing in the heat because it was “bad enough just standing in the pit.”

“Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay!” Schweizer captioned the video.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the Xfinity Theatre stated that a representative for Aldean confirmed the performer suffered a heatstroke and couldn’t continue with the show. However, Aldean is reported to be “doing well” now.

“We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason,” the Facebook post read.

The venue said Aldean’s concert will be rescheduled for a later date.