CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A man is dead, his wife arrested, and a deputy injured after he fled with his wife and two children to Michigan to escape an abduction and parental kidnapping warrant from Christian County, Missouri.

Lindsey McNab was arrested early in the day on Wednesday, August 9 in Goetzville, Michigan, where she and her husband Giovanni were staying with the two children.

Giovanni was at a home in Goetzville when the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group (SOG) tried to serve a warrant for the abduction of the two children.

Giovanni opened fire and injured one of the deputies. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

That was the start of the hours-long standoff between Giovanni and SOG members. Giovanni barricaded himself inside the house with the two children and refused to come out.

Later that night, SOG members entered the house to find McNab dead in the home and the two children uninjured. The children were placed in protective custody.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the FBI’s Detroit Field Office assisted the U.S. Marshals with the operation.