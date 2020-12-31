Census Bureau misses deadline, potentially affecting congress apportionment

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The U.S. Census Bureau missed their end-of-the-year deadline for reporting the first set of numbers from the 2020 census. These numbers determine representation and how many seats each state gets in congress for the next decade.

NPR reported that the bureau missed the deadline due to “last-minute changes by the Trump administration.” This is the first time since the December 31 deadline was put in place in 1976 that the bureau failed to meet the deadline.

According to NPR, a U.S. Census Bureau employee who wished to remain anonymous said, “that the bureau is still trying to fix irregularities uncovered in this year’s census records.” This same employee told NPR that the bureau is working to have their current stage finished by January 9.

“If we miss January 9, it’s hard to envision that we would get apportionment done before inauguration,” the employee told NPR.

The bureau released a statement on Wednesday, December 30 addressing that they will miss the December 31 deadline. They state that they plan to have their reporting finished by “early 2021, as close to the statutory deadline as possible.” The bureau, who has been processing the data since mid-October, did not give a specific date in the statement of when they should be finished. Though, they did state, “The schedule for reporting this data is not static. Projected dates are fluid.” This contrasts to what federal law states regarding the U.S. Census, according to NPR, which states that the latest state population numbers must be reported to the president within nine months of April 1, Census Day.

If the results are not ready by the end of President Trump’s term on January 20, the numbers are given to President-Elect Joe Biden instead, NPR reports. If this happens, Biden would deliver the apportionment message to congress. Following the apportionment stage after receiving the 2020 census numbers, the states would then begin their redistricting process.

NPR wrote that depending on if the census numbers are released prior to the end of Trump’s term in office it may “undermine President Trump’s efforts to make an unprecedented change.” This is in regard to who is counted or not counted in key census numbers, as Trump has pushed for unauthorized immigrants to not be counted. According to NPR, the Supreme Court ruled this month that it is too early to decide if Trump can exclude this group, as the Constitution states the numbers must include the “whole number of persons in each state.”

NBC Philadelphia reported that from insider sources the reason why there is a delay in the census numbers may be due to errors in the current report. Former Census Bureau director John Thompson said in an email that missing the December 31 deadline “means that the Census Bureau is choosing to remove known errors from the 2020 Census instead of meeting the legal deadline.” Terri Ann Lowenthal, a former congressional staffer who specializes in census issues, told NBC Philidelphia that the delay is about accuracy.

“The delay suggests that the census bureau needs more time to ensure the accuracy of census numbers for all states,” Lowenthal said.

The bureau addressed this in their statement released December 30.

“As issues that could affect the accuracy of the data are detected, they are corrected,” the statement said.