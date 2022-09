JOPLIN, Mo. — A wireless carrier is making it possible for local residents to contact their family, friends and loved ones in a country ravaged by mother nature.

U.S. Cellular is offering its customers free outbound calls to Puerto Rico.

That county was hit hard by Hurricane Fiona recently. While not everyone in that country has had their cell service restored yet, the promotion will run though October 31.

For more information on the offer, you can visit their website here.