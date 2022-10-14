SOOKE, British Columbia – This Canadian real estate deal is no fish tale.

Looking for a whale of a deal? The asking price for the three bedroom, four bathroom 3,172 square-foot house is $1.599 million.

That’s Canadian dollars.

Photos of the Canadian Indiana house and its listing circulated on social media after a Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos.

The real estate listing describes the property as having “breathtaking views” and “nestled in the trees” with multimillion-dollar homes. You also get a backyard that is a 3,500-acre park, the listing states.

The house has been on the market for six days.

Some of the 5,000 comments on Zillow Gone Wild:

“The orcas are the best part!”

“I actually like it! I’d like it better with MY furniture in it! The outdoor orcas I could tolerate. I’d decorate it for different holidays! Reindeer antlers, anyone?”

“Maybe bunny ears for Easter…”

“I can totally see Christmas Orca, Halloween Orca, St. Patrick’s day Orca, 4th of July Orca (I know it’s in Canada so maybe not 4th of July Orca). I’m feeling the vibe lol”

“This is honestly one of the most beautiful themed homes I’ve ever seen. I bet it would be a pretty profitable air b&b rental.”

“Whale I’ll be damned. That’s a killer view.”

Zillow Gone Wild typically lists houses for sale that are unusual or interesting. The Facebook account has over 1.1 million followers.