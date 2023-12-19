MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDKY) — A body discovered nearly 25 years ago at the bottom of a Kentucky lake has been identified thanks to the help of DNA technology.

On May 6, 1999, two fishermen found human remains in Kentucky’s Lake Barkley. State police said that the remains were wrapped in heavy tire chains and anchored by a hydraulic jack.

“At the time, investigators were unable to identify the male using traditional investigative techniques,” KSP officials said in a news release.

The body was exhumed in 2016, and examiners exhausted their options for identification. A profile was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Person System (NAMUS).

In early 2023, Kentucky State Police said it began a partnership with Othram Inc., a private forensic lab that specializes in forensic genealogy. Through advanced DNA testing, a relative of the unidentified person was located, which allowed investigators to identify the remains as those of Roger Dale Parham.

Roger Dale Parham (KSP)

“In 1999, Parham was residing in Fort Smith, Arkansas. At that time, Parham was awaiting trial on various criminal charges. In March of 1999, Parham disappeared and was thought to have left the area in an effort to flee prosecution,” KSP said. “The FBI obtained additional charges for Mr. Parham and conducted an ongoing investigation into his whereabouts. Until now, Parham’s disappearance remained a mystery.”

Parham was arrested on November 21, 1998, on charges of rape involving a minor. He was released on bond but did not appear for his court date.

KSP said Parham’s cause of death has yet to be determined. However, due to the circumstances in which he was found, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who has information regarding the death of Parham is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield at (270) 856-3721. Tips can also be submitted by accessing the Kentucky State Police website.