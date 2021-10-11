Blind cat, mom cat, seeing-eye kitten adopted by family with legally blind son

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A blind cat, its unwell mother, and a seeing-eye kitten were in need of a new home, and now, one special family decided to make an 800-mile trip to adopt the bunch.

“Just melts your heart, I mean it’s just an amazing feeling to know that they get to come home with us,” said Paul Nestor, who is adopting the trio of cats with his wife.

Amy Nestor, whose family lives in Ohio, recalls how she found out about the cats’ need for a new home.

“I saw the story about them. I think it was like, People Magazine picked it up. I just thought it was an incredible story, and after I read it, you know, I saw where you could adopt them, and I wondered if they’d been adopted. So, I said, you know what? I am just gonna; I’m going to apply. I thought there’s no chance I’m going to be able to get these cats. A week later, I got a phone call, and I couldn’t believe it. I thought, really? Because I couldn’t stop thinking about them,” said Amy Nestor.

After Amy and Paul told their sons about the cats, the kids couldn’t wait for their parents to bring them home.

“We have one in college; we have a 14-year-old that’s in high school, and then we have a 12-year-old that’s in 6th grade. And our 12-year-old, Joshua, is legally blind. He is absolutely thrilled. He loves animals, in fact, I think he’s going to do something with animals in his life. He is just bouncing off the walls excited,” Amy Nestor said.

“It was real special to tell him, because you always worry about your child fitting in, wherever he’s at, and to know that he’s not alone, and he can help this animal who’s completely blind,” Paul Nestor said.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center director said it was bittersweet finding out the cats will have a forever home.

“They’ve been here about a month and a half, so we’ve all gotten attached to them, and we’re all going to be sad to see them go, but I know they’ve gone on to a forever happy home. So, that’s what makes it count,” said Animal Adoption & Rescue Center Director Cindy Rarrat.

“Oh my goodness. We’re gonna give these guys the best home, best life,” Amy Nestor exclaimed.

According to the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center, applications to adopt the cats came from 20 different states.