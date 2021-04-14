Biden announces withdrawal of all troops from Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC, about the withdrawal of the remainder of US troops from Afghanistan. – President Joe Biden announced Wednesday it’s “time to end” America’s longest war with the unconditional withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, where they have spent two decades in a bloody, largely fruitless battle against the Taliban. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that beginning May 1 all troops in Afghanistan will begin their withdrawal from the area. In a nationally broadcast statement, Biden stated that he is the fourth United States president to preside over troops in Afghanistan, and that he will not pass the responsibility onto a fifth.

The decision came after consultation with military leaders and more, as Biden stated, “I’ve concluded it’s time to end America’s longest war.” He added, saying, “It’s time for American troops to come home.”

When Biden entered office, he “inherited a diplomatic agreement dually negotiated between the government of the united states and the Taliban that all U.S. forces would be out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021,” Biden said. “Just three months after my inauguration. That’s what we inherited, that commitment. It’s perhaps not what I would’ve negotiated myself, but it was an agreement made by the United States Government and that means something. …”

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo newly graduated Afghan National Army march during their graduation ceremony after a three-month training program at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan. America’s longest war is approaching a crossroads. President Joe Biden’s choices in Afghanistan boil down to this: withdraw all troops by May and risk a resurgence of extremist dangers, or stay and possibly prolong the war in hopes of compelling the Taliban to make peace. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

FILE – In this March 6, 2021, file photo, President Ashraf Ghani speaks during the opening ceremony of the new legislative session of the Parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan. In March 2021, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave both the Taliban and the Afghan government an eight-page proposed peace plan, which they were to discuss, revise and review and come to Turkey ready to cobble together an agreement. But on Monday, April 12, 2021, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said the religious militia won’t attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later in the week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to get a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Three separate explosions in the capital Kabul on Saturday killed and wounded numerous people an Afghan official said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Security personnel inspect the site of a sticky bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 15, 2021. Sticky bombs slapped onto cars trapped in Kabul’s chaotic traffic are the newest weapons terrorizing Afghans in the increasingly lawless nation. The surge of bombings comes as Washington searches for a responsible exit from decades of war. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

A security official inspects the site of a car bomb attack in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A powerful car bomb killed at least eight people and injured 47 in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, officials said Saturday. (AP Photo/Hamed Sarfarazi)

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, birds flyover the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. The United States wasted billions of dollars in war-torn Afghanistan on buildings and vehicles that were either abandoned or destroyed, according to a report released Monday, March 1, 2021, by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a U.S. government watchdog. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

The troops will be fully withdrawn by the 20th anniversary of September 11. This will also end the 20-year military relationship between the United States and Afghanistan, according to NBC. Biden said that when withdrawing they “will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit” but instead will “do it responsibly and safely.”

“We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago,” Biden said. “That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021.”

According to NBC, there are 2,500 troops currently serving in Afghanistan—the lowest number since 2001—compared to 98,000 in 2011 at the height for the war. Biden said the plan has always been “in together, out together.”