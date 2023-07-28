(AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File)

(KSNF/KODE) — Forget Black Friday — many parents say the end of summer is when shopping is at its worst. New research shows 55% of parents agree back-to-school shopping is more stressful than the holidays.

More than 85 million moms in the U.S. are in charge when it comes to household spending, controlling 85% of their family’s purchases with a spending power of $2.4 trillion, according to Forbes. But such purchasing power comes with immense stress, especially as they prepare their families for the new school year.

In fact, U.S. consumers spent an average of $661 per child and $36.9 billion in total on back-to-school purchases last year. It all adds up, given 55% of parents agree school shopping is more stressful than the holidays.

To better understand the stress behind back-to-school, Zulily’s 2023 Back-to-School Pressures & Stressors Report outlines the top seven pressures that accompany the upcoming school year. Among them:

From Changing Room to War Zone: 81% of parents have gotten into an argument over the price (49%), style (35%), or brand (26%) of a back-to-school item. Generation Inflation: 29% only feel comfortable spending $26-$50 for a back-to-school item, but kids often ask for items that are outside parents’ budgets, averaging a pricey $143 per item. Keeping Up With The Joneses: More than 4 in 5 (83%) agree kids are under way more pressure with fashion trends, whether they want to fit in (40%) or avoid bullies (20%).

Dad’s Feeling The Heat, Too: Dads feel more pressure to purchase back-to-school items that other kids or parents would envy — 82%, compared to just 70% of moms. Kids are Becoming Expert Negotiators: More than 9 in 10 parents (91%) admit kids can come up with some pretty persuasive arguments when they want an expensive item for school. Never-Ending Growth Spurts: 72% say their kid has outgrown a favorite clothing item and then thrown a fit when it was no longer available in the next size up, causing parents to buy in bulk. Back-to-College Blues: More than 4 in 5 parents (81%) agree they have a duty to make sure their kids have a comfortable home even when they move out.

When it comes to getting ahead of these seven back-to-school stressors, parents say it helps to get a head start. Fifty percent of moms begin back-to-school shopping at the start of summer break, or a few months before school starts. By shopping early, setting a back-to-school budget and aligning on the essentials ahead of rush hour, parents can stay on top of higher prices and give their kids the brands they love, without breaking the bank.