JOPLIN, Mo. — September is “Baby Safety Month” across the country. But according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 90% of parents think they’ve installed safety car seats correctly when they really haven’t. The report also shows nearly 70% of parents buckle their kids too loosely, 34% have the chest clip in the wrong place, and 30% have harness straps twisted.

When in doubt, Leif Hasty says to ask a professional who knows for sure.

“We’ll answer questions here at Redings Mill for sure, just give us a phone call and we can answer some questions for sure. As far as the installation process, you have to see it done correctly, there is YouTube videos, there’s resources online to look for as well but it is better to have someone who’s been trained to do it,” said Leif Hasty, Redings Mill Fire Department.

