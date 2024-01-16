Analysis of app store listings reveals the apps that share the most data with third parties

(KSNF/KODE) — A new study has revealed which popular apps collect and share the most personal data with third parties.

The database expert, SQL Server Consulting studied and analyzed apps on the Google Play Store to see which ones are giving away the most personal information.

Rank Application Name Sets of Information Shared With Third Parties 1. Picsart AI Photo Editor 8 2. 8 Ball Pool 7 3. Amazon Shopping 6 3. Subway Surfers 6 4. Fruit Ninja 5 4. Roblox 5 5. Temple Run 4 5. Temple Run 2 4 5. TikTok 4 5. Viber Messenger 4 6. Candy Crush Saga 3 6. Spotify 3 (Data courtesy: SQL Server Consulting)

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

1. Picsart AI Photo Editor — Shares eight different sets of personal information with third parties. Picsart AI Photo Editor, with over a billion downloads, was found to share locations, personal information (names and email addresses), photos and videos, audio, files and documents, app activity, and app information with third parties.

2. 8 Ball Pool — Found to share seven different sets of information with third parties. 8 Ball Pool, with over one billion downloads, was shown to share locations, user IDs, financial information, messages, app activity, app information, and device IDs with third parties.

3. A tie between Amazon Shopping and Subway Surfers, each sharing six different sets of information with third parties.

Amazon Shopping, with more than 500 million downloads, was found to share personal information (names, email addresses, addresses, and phone numbers), financial information, health information, photos and videos, app activity, and device IDs.

Subway Surfers, with over a billion downloads, was found to share locations, user IDs, financial information, app activity, app information, and device IDs with third parties.

4. Another tie between two gaming applications, Roblox and Fruit Ninja. Both games have been downloaded to devices more than 500 million times and share five different sets of personal information with third parties.

Roblox was found to share locations, user IDs, financial information, audio, and device IDs – (This is concerning to some, considering that Roblox is primarily aimed at children.)

Fruit Ninja was found to share locations, User IDs, financial information, app information, and device IDs with third parties.

5. Four apps each share four sets of personal information with third parties: Temple Run, Temple Run 2, Viber Messenger, and TikTok.

Temple Run and its sequel, with more than a billion downloads between them, were both found to share financial information, app activity, app information, and device IDs.

Viber Messenger, with over a billion downloads, was found to share locations, personal information (names, email addresses, and other information), financial information, and device IDs.

TikTok, with over one billion downloads, was found to share names, photos and videos, audio, and app activity.

6. Candy Crush and Spotify, each sharing three sets of personal information with third parties.

Candy Crush was found to share locations, email addresses, and device IDs.

Spotify was found to share locations, personal information, and device IDs.

According to SQL Server Consulting, the findings of this study were developed by analyzing the top 65 most downloaded applications from the Google Play Store. By using the listing details, applications were then ranked based on how many datasets they listed as sharing with third parties.