CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has died after being wounded during a shootout while responding to a call of a man chasing a woman with a gun, authorities said.

The officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said. His name was not immediately released because relatives were still being notified.

“At close range shots were exchanged between the offender and our officer who is now deceased,” Brown said in a news conference outside Mount Sinai Hospital.

The officer shot back and wounded the suspect in the head, Brown said. The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old with one prior violation, was in critical condition Wednesday night.

The officer had five years on the job, Brown said.

“He had a bright future ahead of him,” the superintendent said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared with Brown at the news conference.

“Tragedy has befallen the Chicago Police Department and, really, the city,” Lightfoot said.