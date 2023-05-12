Lois Griffin from the animated television series “Family Guy.” (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

KSNF/KODE — Just in time for Mother’s Day, a character from an animated television series has been voted the nation’s favorite mom. Lois Griffin of “Family Guy” beat out all the mothers in the world to claim the title of the country’s favorite mom.

2,000 adults were polled in order to find out who ranks among the top 20 moms. The animated TV series mom beat out the likes of Michelle Obama, The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and Carol Brady from the TV series, The Brady Bunch. The poll was commissioned by brioche brand “St Pierre” and conducted by OnePoll.

AMERICA’S FAVORITE MOMS

Lois Griffin (Family Guy) Michelle Obama Serena Williams Beyonce’ Jennifer Lopez Rihanna Drew Barrymore Goldie Hawn Kate Middleton Carol Brady (The Brady Bunch) Morticia Addams (The Addams Family) Katy Perry Kate Hudson Angelina Jolie Peggy Bundy (Married with Children) Madonna Meghan Markle Joyce Byers (Stranger Things) Sarah Connor (The Terminator) Cameron Diaz

“Moms are the most important people in our lives, so ahead of Mother’s Day — which this year coincides with National Brioche Day — we thought it would be interesting to find out who the nation’s favorite moms, both fictional and real, are,” a spokesperson for bakery brand, St Pierre, said.

