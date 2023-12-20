Many of those gifts will be given in Secret Santa or White Elephant exchanges

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

(KSNF/KODE) — A new survey says Americans will spend approximately $24 billion on holiday gifts this year.

Of the 2,000 U.S. adults who were polled and celebrate Christmas — 84% participate in gift exchanges, while 54% participate in Secret Santas. 48% of respondents prefer White Elephant exchanges during the holidays.

When it comes to the younger generations, they too have their preference regarding holiday gift giving — also in the form of exchanges. According to the survey, 98% of “Gen Z” respondents (those born between 1997 and 2012) said they’ll be exchanging gifts this year. As for “Millennials” (anyone born between 1981 and 1996), 72% plan to participate in a gift exchange.

45% of “Gen X” (anyone born between 1965 and 1980) and 50% of “Baby Boomers” (those born from 1946 to 1964) say they’re either not participating or are undecided, according to the poll.

As seen on Talker, the survey — commissioned by Big Lots and conducted by OnePoll — found that throughout the holiday season, participants plan to take part in six different gift exchanges — and will spend almost $90 on combined gift exchange events.

Of those polled, nearly 75% already know where they’re headed for a gift exchange purchase(s), but for many, price plays a big factor this year.

The survey claims that 49% prefer to shop at stores offering products at discounted prices. However, when shoppers find the perfect gift for that perfect someone, 52% are likely to continue shopping around — hoping to find a lower price elsewhere. Only one-third of those prefer to get shopping out of the way, or don’t want to spend the time comparison shopping. The survey claims that these folks will likely buy gifts on the spot.

Though shopping around may be a good idea, especially for those with a preset spending limit for gift purchases, 3-in-4 will face budget limits on gift exchanges this year, averaging $49 per exchange.

Even for those who know exactly how much they can spend on holiday gifts — 87% admit they’ll likely go past the limit.