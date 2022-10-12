BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has entered its second day, but plenty of can’t-miss deals are still to be had. So if you’ve been debating whether or not to check out the sale, you have time to pick up those items you’ve had your eye on — and even some gifts to get a head start on holiday shopping.
This year, Amazon has offered exciting discounts on top products, including this highly rated model of the Apple iPad, a Lenovo laptop and apparel and accessories like these WearMe Pro sunglasses.
Whether you’re interested in the trendiest items, tech and electronics goodies, clothing, home and kitchen appliances, lawn and garden supplies, sports and fitness equipment or health and beauty must-haves, we’ve gathered some of the best deals you can still find on Amazon today, so there’s bound to be something that sparks your interest.
The products recommended in this piece are always subject to change. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times during the Prime Early Access Sale, so check back here throughout the duration of the event as we add more deals.
Updated: October 12, 2:50 a.m. PT
Lightning deal
Laptop Backpack: 64% off
This two-pocket, anti-theft, waterproof backpack has an inner shockproof belt to protect your laptop. It also features a removable USB charging line so you can power up your devices while walking.
This Lightning Deal is available until 10 a.m. PT.
Trending
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $200 off
As one of the most popular tablets on the market, this iPad offers top-notch performance and speed, making it ideal for most users. The user-friendly design and Wi-Fi connectivity allow you to use it anywhere too.
Echo Buds (2nd Gen): 36% off
Enjoy your favorite music, podcast, audiobook, movie or TV show with these premium wireless headphones. They can connect to nearly any smartphone, tablet, laptop or other computer and are comfortable enough to wear for long periods.
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD: 44% off
Increase your movie night options with this smart TV that lets you stream directly from streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and HBO Max. It has a user-friendly interface and excellent picture quality for an outstanding viewing experience.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: 24% off
This popular multicooker lets you pressure cook, slow cook, sear, warm and more in one handy countertop appliance. Its components are dishwasher-safe too, so cleanup is just as easy.
Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo: 23% off
Cut the oil from your favorite fried goodies with this user-friendly air fryer. It uses convection cooking to get your food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and it also reduces cooking time to help you get dinner on the table faster.
Other top trending deals
- This winning Pokemon Fire and Water Battle Pack is on sale for 30% off.
- Everyone needs Vitamin C, and now you can get it for 53% off.
- Keep your teeth dentist-appointment clean with the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser. It’s available now for 40% off.
- CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll is from the popular show. You can get this doll for 36% off.
- Keep your kid’s lunch tidy with the 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box, on sale for 25% off.
- Show the world your best smile with Crest 3D Whitestrips. Now available for 44% off.
- Keep it old school with this classic: Retro Series Clue 1986 Edition Game. It’s on sale for 41% off.
- This cat water fountain will keep your feline friend refreshed all day long. It’s on sale for 34% off.
- Spot It! is a classic card game that is fast-paced and fun. It is also on sale for 31% off.
- There’s no better time than now to get an Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Collection Watch. It is available for 91% off.
Tech and electronics
Fire TV Stick: 50% off
Stay up to date with all your favorite TV shows and the latest movies with this feature-packed streaming device. It is easy to set up and offers user-friendly operation, so everyone in the family can enjoy their favorite media right away.
Fire HD 10 tablet: 50% off
This versatile tablet allows you to do everything you’d expect, including going online, streaming movies and music, checking email and reading ebooks. But it’s also Alexa-enabled, so you can use it to control many of your smart home devices.
Ring Video Doorbell: 30% off
With this highly rated video doorbell, you can see who’s at your door without getting off the couch. The connected app lets you see who’s ringing, even when you’re out of the house.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $60 off
If you’re an Android user, this smartwatch is the perfect companion to your phone and tablet. It offers a full range of health and fitness tracking features, but you can also use it to talk, text and stream music directly from your wrist.
Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop: 26% off
Stay productive on the go with this popular laptop. It offers fast, efficient performance and a high-quality display. At this discounted price, it makes an excellent gift for the student on your holiday list.
Other top tech and electronics deals
- The Kasa Smart Plug is all you need to make your house a little smarter. It’s on sale for 35% off.
- Anker’s 335 Power Bank is what you need to keep your gadgets charged. It is available for 42% off.
- Never worry about a dead car battery again. The Noco Genius1 is on sale for 50% off.
- Play the way the game was intended with this Acer Nitro27-Inch Gaming Monitor. It’s available now for 30% off.
- Welcome to the thrilling world of Wi-Fi 6. The TP-Link AX1800 is on sale for 30% off.
- The Polk Audio React Sound Bar gives you incredible sound. You can buy it for 38% off.
- Watch what you want, when you want with the 2021 Apple TV 4K. Itâ€™s on sale for 35% off.
- This Panasonic Streaming 4K Blu-Ray Player is for the individual who loves their content. It is available for 20% off.
- Play your music in any format with the Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Multimedia Center. It’s on sale today for 37% off.
- This PowerBear 4K HDMI Cable will ensure you have a solid connection. It is available for 20% off.
Apparel and accessories
Vera Bradley Cotton Vera Tote Bag: 47% off
Look stylish while carrying all your essentials in this striking quilted bag. It’s also available in several colors and patterns, so you can choose a design that works with the rest of your wardrobe.
UGG Women’s Super Fluff Slipper: starting at 54% off
These cozy slippers can keep your feet warm all fall and winter long. They also have a durable sole, so you can wear them outside to grab the mail or run quick errands.
Levi’s Men’s 505 Fit Jeans: starting at 44% off
These jeans are a versatile wardrobe staple you can score for a steep discount. You can keep them casual with a T-shirt and tennis shoes or dress them up with a button-down shirt or sweater.
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses: 25% off
Make a bold fashion statement with these designer sunglasses. The flattering shape works with nearly any outfit and is ideal for year-round wear.
Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clogs: 39% off
These comfortable, lightweight shoes are perfect for anyone who needs to stay on their feet for long periods. They’re also waterproof and water-resistant, making them ideal for all types of weather.
Other top apparel and accessory deals
- A Champion Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt is a great wardrobe piece because it can be worn with nearly any casual look. Today, it is available for 53% off.
- The Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket creates a fashionably rugged look in seconds. It is on sale for 53% off.
- The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer is a stylish accessory that can add a level of class to a casual outfit. This sleek piece is available for 30% off.
- Moisture-wicking, breathable and comfortable. The Fruit of the Loom Men’s Eversoft Fleece Joggers have it. Plus, they are 29% off.
- Broadcast your personality. The Colorfulkoala Women’s High-Waisted Patterned Yoga Pants are on sale starting at 53% off.
- The Orolay Women’s Double-Breasted Trench Coat adds a splash of refinement to your outerwear. It is on sale starting at 55% off.
- The bestselling Repel Umbrella is available for 30% off.
- Are you ready for the fall? This Women’s Pullover Mini Sweater Dress will help you get there. It is 38% off.
- Chaoren’s Braided Woven Belt is perfect for golf pants. You can buy it starting at 45% off today.
- These Dearfoams Women’s Fire Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slippers will keep your feet warm and toasty. They are on sale starting at 65% off.
Home and kitchen
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer: 32% off
This powerful stand mixer makes mixing cookies, cakes and other batters and doughs much easier. It has multiple attachments, so it’s highly versatile for both sweet and savory recipes.
Eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum: 43% off
If you aren’t a fan of vacuuming, this robotic vacuum does the bulk of the work for you. It has excellent suction power and can easily maneuver around obstacles in your home.
Cuisinart Hurricane Pro Blender: 20% off
This high-performance blender can whip up your favorite smoothies with ease, but it’s also powerful enough for pulverizing harder ingredients. Its components are easy to clean too.
Countertop Ice Maker Machine: 20% off
This countertop ice maker ensures you always have enough ice for your beverages and cocktails. It produces a generous amount of ice each hour and won’t take up too much space on your counter.
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: 42% off
This Keurig coffee maker makes it easy to enjoy a hot cup of coffee whenever you want. It also offers multiple brewing options, including brew strength and cup size, so it always tastes exactly the way you prefer.
Other top home and kitchen deals
- SodaStream’s Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle is one of the top soda makers on the market. At the Prime Early Access Sale, it’s 38% off.
- You’re gonna have a lot of fun in the kitchen with the T-fal Professional Nonstick Fry Pan. Especially since it is 55% off.
- If you love your morning beverages, De’Longhi’s Fully Automatic Espresso Machine will be a dream come true for 30% off.
- The ever-popular Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Peony Hand Soap is available for 17% off today.
- At 32% off, these Advil Junior Strength Chewable Ibuprofen won’t be causing any budget headaches.
- The popular iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum is even more desirable when it is 49% off.
- This Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress from Zinus is on sale for 31% off.
- Samsung’s Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a versatile model that can clean carpets and hard floors. It is on sale for 40% off.
- The Streamlined Vitamix ONE blender is currently on sale on Amazon for 40% off.
- The Casper Sleep Essential Pillow can give you a more restful night’s sleep. It is also gentle on your wallet at 34% off.
Lawn and garden
Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower: 20% off
This high-quality, reliable lawn mower can help keep your yard looking neat and healthy in any season. It is easy to use and holds up well to regular use in warmer weather.
EGO Power+ Cordless Electric Blower: 20% off
This cordless leaf blower makes it much easier to bag all those pesky autumn leaves that fall into your yard. It has a powerful motor and can run for a long time without needing to be recharged.
Dragonfire Portable Wood and Pellet Smokeless Fire Pit: 40% off
Create a cozy vibe for your backyard this fall with this classic-looking fire pit. It is easy to light and features a design that keeps you safe when the fire is burning.
Sunnyglade 9-Foot Patio Umbrella: 23% off
This large umbrella can provide effective shade for your deck, patio or other outdoor living space. It features a sturdy, durable design and can be left outside, even in the rain.
Heavy-Duty Garden Dump Cart: 25% off
Move grass clippings, soil, compost, sand, fertilizer and even bricks around your yard with ease in this sturdy wheelbarrow. Its durable construction and high-quality materials help it stand up to regular use too.
Other top lawn and garden deals
- This Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer is a versatile cleaning tool that can handle a number of tasks. It is on sale today for 41% off.
- The Little Giant Submersible Swimming Pool Cover Pump is the tool you need to keep the water off of your pool cover. It is available for 34% off.
- The kids will love this Inflatable Scooby Doo as Scarecrow Harvest decoration. You can get it for 43% off.
- Instantly beautify your backyard with this Alpine Corporation 3-Tier Rock Waterfall Fountain, You can get it for 44% off.
- The Mr Ironstone Galvanized Raised Garden Bed Kit is a solid value at 20% off.
- The Westinghouse 12500 Watt Home Backup Generator has you back when the power goes out. You can buy it for 34% off.
- The WORX 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower has everything you need to clean up your lawn this fall. It is available for 36% off.
- This long-lasting American Flag is rugged enough to fly every day. It is on sale for 30% off.
- The Solo Stove Yukon Portable Fire Pit is considered one of the best fire pits available. It is currently on sale for 30% off.
- This Solar Panel Trickle Charger is a great solution for keeping your batteries charged. It is available for 45% off.
Sports and fitness equipment
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill: 30% off
This top-rated treadmill can keep your exercise routine on track no matter how cold it gets this winter. The easy-to-read display lets you monitor important workout data, and the speed and incline options help you customize your exercise to meet your fitness goals.
Adidas Men’s Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoe: starting at 49% off
These popular running shoes offer plenty of support and cushioning when you hit the pavement. Their attractive design is available in multiple colors too, so you’ll look great when working up a sweat.
Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker: 26% off
Make sure you stay on track with your fitness and health goals with this versatile fitness tracker. It monitors key data, including steps, distance covered, heart rate and calories burned, and it fits comfortably on your wrist during workouts.
Amazon Basics Vinyl Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight: 32% off
Whether you use it for strength or interval training, this versatile kettlebell makes an excellent addition to your home gym. It features durable construction and has a comfortable handle that fits easily in your hand.
Schwinn Recumbent Bike Series: 31% off
If the snow prevents you from cycling in the winter, this high-quality exercise bike can keep you pedaling no matter how cold it gets. It has a clear display where you can track your workout data and offers multiple resistance levels to customize your workout.
Other top sports and fitness equipment deals
- The Segway Ninebot Electric Kick Scooter can get you where you need to go for 38% off.
- If you are into skating, these Roller Derby Women’s V-Tech 500 Inline Skates are on sale for 36% off.
- The leader in keeping things cool, the Hydro Flask with Wide Mouth Straw Lid is on sale for 30% off.
- AmazonBasics’ High-Density Round Foam Roller can get you over the aches and pains of an intense workout. It is on sale for 30% off.
- If you want to get your kids outside, this The Big Dig and Roll Big Dig Excavator Crane is great for the beach. It is available for 29% off.
- The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter can be a literal lifesaver. It is on sale for 33% off.
- Take your golf game to the next level with the Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder. It is available today for 51% off.
- These NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells come highly recommended. You can get them for 15% off at the Prime Early Access Sale.
- To get the most out of your dumbbells, you need a weight bench. This popular model is 28% off.
- The Explorer K2 Kayak is a rugged inflatable kayak that comes with everything you need to set off on an adventure. It is available for 39% off.
Health and beauty
Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer: 32% off
Get the perfect blowout every time with this premium hair dryer. It has a powerful motor that offers multiple speeds and heat levels, so it’s suitable for most hair types.
Theragun Pro: 33% off
Whether you deal with chronic pain, occasionally suffer post-workout injuries or just want to relax sore muscles, this top-rated massage gun can provide deep tissue massage right in your home. Its user-friendly, ergonomic design makes it easy for even beginners to use.
Wavytalk Hair Straightener: 40% off
This durable flat iron features plates made of high-quality materials that leave you with smooth, shiny hair. It has multiple heat settings too, so it works for fine, medium, thick or even coarse hair.
Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush: 32% off
This popular electric toothbrush leaves you with clean, healthy teeth with much less effort than manual brushing requires. It also offers multiple brushing modes, so you can choose the setting that works best for you.
Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX: 30% off
This comprehensive air purifier can pull dust, smoke, pet dander and other allergens from your home’s air to help keep your family healthy. It offers intuitive controls and a highly efficient filter to effectively remove even smaller particles.
Other top health and beauty deals
- The Braun Electric Razor for Men provides a close, comfortable shave. It is currently 38% off.
- Get all your manscaping tasks done with this Electric Trimmer, on sale for 30% off.
- This Conair Hair Dryer and Accessory Kit can give you that straight-from-the-salon look for 43% off.
- This Vanity Mirror with Lights lets you clearly see what you are doing so your makeup is always on point. It is currently on sale for 20% off.
- If you want professional nails at home, you need a Gel Nail Lamp. This model is on sale for 34% off.
- The best way to take care of yourself is knowing who you are. The 23andMe Personal Genetic DNA Test can tell you exactly that. It is available for 50% off.
- BodyRestore Shower Steamers can help you relax and destress at the end of the day. They are on sale for 55% off.
- The Mighty Patch Variety Pack from Hero Cosmetics is a versatile blemish treatment set. It can help you like a champion for 30% off.
- It can be hard to get affordable protein. Today, however, Quest Nutrition Peanut Butter Protein Cookies are on sale for 37% off.
- The Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit for Men can help keep you looking your best. It is available for 30% off.
