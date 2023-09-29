TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Aerosmith has postponed their “Peace Out” farewell tour after doctors discovered Steven Tyler’s vocal chord damage was more severe than originally thought.
In a Facebook post Friday, the band said they were forced to push their upcoming shows to “sometime in 2024” after doctors confirmed the singer fractured his larynx.
Aerosmith initially postponed their September dates after Tyler suffered vocal chord damage during a performance, resulting in bleeding. The tour was then scheduled to begin in Tampa on Oct. 11.
“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” Aerosmith wrote in Friday’s statement.
Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled tour dates, the band said. Refunds will be available when the new concert dates are announced.
“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers, and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler wrote in a statement. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can.”
The following 2023-2024 shows have all been postponed to “sometime in 2024”:
- Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
- Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
- Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
- Oct. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody CenterOct. 26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena
- Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
- Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
- Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
- Nov. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
- Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
- Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
- Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
- Dec. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
- Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
- Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
- Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
- Jan. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
The following Aerosmith shows were rescheduled earlier this month:
- Jan. 29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
- Feb. 17 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
- Feb. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- Feb. 26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
- Feb. 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse