880,000 more Missourians eligible for COVID vaccine as Phase 2 begins today

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of thousands of more Missourians are now eligible for the COVID vaccine as Missouri begins Phase 2 of its vaccination plan Monday, March 29.

880,000 more Missourians are now eligible to receive the shot. Those eligible include people working in libraries, construction, critical manufacturing and higher education. About 1.4 million Missourians have now begun the vaccination process. Close to 850,000 have completed it. In the last week, nearly 253,000 shots have been administered statewide.

In St. Clair and Madison counties in the Metro East, anyone over 16 is now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. Statewide in Illinois, anyone 16 and up are eligible to get a vaccine on April 12.

As of Friday, March 26, more than 114,000 total vaccine doses had been administered in St. Clair County. In Madison County, that number on Friday was over 120,000. Close to 50,000 people have been fully vaccinated in St. Clair County as of Friday and in Madison County, as of that day, more than 53,000 people have been fully vaccinated. More than 5.5 million doses have been administered across Illinois.

At this point, 34 percent of Illinois residents 16 and older have received a first dose of the COVID vaccine.