5-year-old in Illinois killed in freak accident after table falls on his head at wedding

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WJW) — An Illinois family is mourning the loss of their little boy after he was killed in a freak accident at a wedding over Labor Day weekend.

According to the Oak Brook Police Department, the 5-year-old was laying perpendicular across a table behind a sofa in an open area where other kids were sitting. When they got up to leave, he began sliding off the table and held the edge with his fingers to slow his descent backwards. As he dismounted the table, which had a granite top, it fell on his head.

His family immediately called 911 when they found him unresponsive.

An emergency medicine physician attending the wedding attempted to perform CPR. The boy died at the hospital from his injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for his family.