JOPLIN, Mo. — A legal settlement involving “Google”, worth tens of millions of dollars, means we now have more control over our digital footprint.

The focus of the 40-state privacy lawsuit? Google is watching, whether you want that or not.

“Came to find out was that even if users turned off location history, one of the settings that you can do, they were still getting location data. And so 40 states attorneys generals actually took them to court about this setting change,” said David Markley, Stronghold Data.

The tech giant has now settled the claim, in a lawsuit that includes Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

It requires Google to show more information connected to the location settings, gives details about the type of location data Google collects, and pays a financial settlement of 391 million dollars.

“It is monumental from that standpoint. And I really think it is one of those steps towards this slow march that we’ve been on and just privacy regulation in the US, you know, with the way that our states do their laws and their different acts. We’ve got five states so far that have passed privacy acts and several more, you know, under that legislation review,” said Markley.

It’s estimated the Google location tracking issue at the heart of the lawsuit affected two billion users worldwide.

“Really, I think it comes back to you know, this balance of users. We just need to be aware of what the state is used for, and that it can’t help us that can be great. But it also can be rolled up into more information about you know, who we are and what we do. And at the end of the day, a lot of these companies are ad companies, you know, so that’s something to just keep in mind that they are advertising to us and about us and if the product is free, you are the product,” said Markley.

Experts urge users to review privacy settings, both when they sign up for an app but also on a regular basis for platforms like Google.