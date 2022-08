JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re looking for a deal at the big screen — this is the weekend for you. This Saturday is National Cinema Day. The goal is to attract big crowds to movie theaters — using movie tickets that cost just $3.00.

Nationwide, more than 3,000 theaters are taking part — including most here in the Four States. They include both Regal and Bookhouse Cinema in Joplin — as well as the theaters in Neosho, Lamar, and Miami.